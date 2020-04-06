Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches new gift bundles for anyone missing the park

The UK’s favourite amusement park, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has announced a range of gift packs for fans who are missing the attraction during lockdown.

These two bundles have been developed so that fans can keep their spirits up, and enthusiasm high whilst staying at home. Both bundles contain sweet treats and some fun merchandise that will remind fans of their visits to Blackpool Pleasure Beach until they can return.

The first pack is especially for fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s timeless mascot, Mr Funshine. It contains a tub of tasty candy floss, a pack of delicious Mr Funshine shortbread, and a Mr Funshine fridge magnet.

The second pack is for all fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and contains a tub of famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach candy floss, 4 sticks of crunchy, sweet rock and a magnet depicting the skyline of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, featuring many of the parks most famous rides and attractions.

Both packs cost just £7.95 plus postage and can be purchased online from Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s online retail outlet. To view or order one of these bundles you can click on one of the links below

Funshine Bundle – retail.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/product/pleasure-beach-funshine-bundle/

Skyline Bundle – retail.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/product/pleasure-beach-skyline-bundle/

Amanda Thompson OBE, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Managing Director comments, “We have received many messages from fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach telling us how much they miss visiting us.

“Our retail team have come up with these packages to remind them of their trips and give them a chance to enjoy some of the delicious tastes associated with Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Interestingly, one of the most popular items seems to be Mr Funshine shortbread.”