Betson opens parts & service in limited capacity

As we continue to navigate through this public health crisis, we hope your family and friends are safe. We’d like you to know that our Betson Parts, Service, Customer Service and Raw Thrills support teams are open for business in a limited capacity. We are currently taking parts orders by phone, email and through our website, and we are also taking advance replacement orders. Our teams are responding to all email and phone inquiries as well.

In addition, we have re-opened our main parts warehouse for limited operations, and we will be shipping customer orders one to two days per week as local conditions allow. Please note picking up parts orders are not being performed at this time.

If you need us or need to place an order, please contact us by:

• Calling or emailing your local representative.

• You can reach us via our website betsonparts.com.

Or contact us at:

• Parts: (800) 828-2048 or orders@betsonparts.com.

• Raw Thrills Hotline: (800) 753-2513 or rtsupport@betson.com.

• Service: (800) 768-8952 or service@betson.com

• Customer Service: (800) 768-8952 or customerservice@betson.com



We may be doing things differently, but our associates and our customers remain our top priority.