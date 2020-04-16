Benoit Cornet launches BoldMove Corporation for high-energy and affordable digital attractions

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Benoit ‘Ben’ Cornet is proud to announce the launch of BoldMove Corporation to the entertainment market. With his team he will be advising theme parks & leisure venues on selecting the best technology for their digital attraction, building it with a dedicated team and guiding them through budgeting and procurement processes. Totally vendor-independent, the optimum and most budget-friendly configuration will be compiled for each venue and customer.

Benoit and his team also advice technology vendors and ride manufacturers in applying the most suitable technology for awesome visitor experiences. They support all those rolling out IPs in entertainment or other markets, and corporations looking for the ultimate brand experience.

BoldMove combines a close connection in the research and academic world with a permanent technology watch on the market. This provides a better understanding of emerging technologies such as VR, AR, MR, Multi Agent technologies or Artificial Intelligence, and how these can be applied in a smart way to enhance visitor experiences.

Benoit Cornet, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of BoldMove Corporation, explains: “Everyone is currently battling against a worldwide virus that is keeping the entertainment industry in a firm grip. Now is the time to be agile and prepare for the post-crisis era with attractions that are innovative and smart, offering a fast & high return on investment. With BoldMove we are flexible and neutral, and help customers achieve the most efficient, fun and future-proof digital attractions to revive their parks and venues.”

Two decades of interactive expertise

BoldMove brings two decades of experience in the field of media-based and interactive attractions. This expertise is invaluable when designing an interactive ride or when adding interactivity to attractions such as roller coasters, rapid rivers and slides, theatres, etc…

As previous Alterface Founder & CEO, Benoit grew his company into a globally recognized market leader of interactive technologies and dark rides. He pioneered the first interactive theatre Desperados (France) and the first rotating theatre The House (US). More recently Benoit was instrumental in rolling out, with the Alterface team the innovative and multiple awarded Erratic Ride Popcorn Revenge in Walibi Belgium. Following the Alterface experience, BoldMove is a logical next step on his successful career path, stretching from Europe to the US and Asia.