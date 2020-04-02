BBC profiles Geoff Chutter’s “Paths to Success”

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Sometimes, recognition is receiving an award, and sometimes, it is being featured by a global news network! WhiteWater is honoured that today, the BBC featured WhiteWater President & CEO, Geoff Chutter, on their program, “Paths to Success” on BBC.com. Last month, BBC’s Canadian team visited WhiteWater’s head office in Vancouver, B.C., where Geoff was able to share a view into the attractions industry along with insights on how he’s successfully navigated WhiteWater to its 40th anniversary this year. Geoff reflected on how as a new entrepreneur, he found himself hugely mortgaged, with interest rates reaching 20%, but was still able to persevere; an encouraging message for other entrepreneurs during this difficult time.

In addition to showcasing WhiteWater’s manufacturing capabilities locally in Canada, the BBC team learned about our focus on local responsiveness with teams working in Barcelona, Shanghai, and Dubai. While expanding globally from the start has helped WhiteWater’s success, a foundational tenant of Geoff’s has always been, ‘the right people on the bus in the right seats’. The hiring priority of mindset has created a culture of integrity and collaboration that delivers the customer experience we strive for.

The WhiteWater family is made up of diverse talents, from engineers, landscape architects, and sculptors, to human resources, accounting, and sales. It was to this team that Geoff graciously credited his recent success in becoming EY’s Canadian Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Lui Petrollini, EY’s Assurance Partner and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Director said of Geoff’s win, “it’s one thing to be acknowledged for entrepreneurial achievement, it’s another to be acknowledged in a sector that supports family values by enabling dreams to come true and lasting memories to be made. Becoming the largest global designer and the biggest manufacturer of water park products is no small feat. It’s taken Geoff, and WhiteWater, years of dedication to their business, product mix, and customer base to achieve this global reach and success.”

To enjoy a brief distraction from Covid19, see Geoff’s journey from water park owner to manufacturing leader in BBC’s “Paths to Success” at www.bbc.com/news/business-51507732.