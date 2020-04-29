Arihant Water Slides provides resources to help feed up to 10,000 a day in India during COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI, Indian — Arihant Water Slides, a leading global supplier of water park slides equipment, is lending a helping hand to feed the poor in the Mumbai region throughout the Covid-19 lockdown that has been in force since 25 March. The lockdown in India affected a population of 1.3 billion for an initial 21 days and has now been extended.

Arihant is unique as a manufacture of water slide equipment in that they too own and operate a water park in the Mumbai region. The temporary water park closure provided an opportunity for Arihant to work with their local community efforts to provide meals to those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Arihant opened up their large-scale waterpark kitchen and provided manpower and machinery to help prepare 5000 meals per day. If needed they can scale up their capacity to produce up to 10,000 meals a day. ‘These are unprecedented times and because many are suffering, we wanted to provide support to the local community,’ said Rajen Shah, Arihant Managing Director. Arihant has prepared and delivered 45,000 meals to the community to date.

‘While there is much uncertainty around the world as to when and how we will return to our new normal, I would like to send a message of hope to those around the world for the future. We are a resilient industry and post Covid-19 our industry and parks will provide a vital role in turning the ‘stress, tension and worry’ into ‘fun, joy and happiness’ once again.’ said Shah. Like many suppliers in the water park industry, Arihant has taken important steps to keep their employees safe and are working at home while following important social distancing measures and are open for business as usual.