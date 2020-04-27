AIMS International launches AIMS connectED e-learning platform

Its here! After months of planning, filming, editing and more editing, AIMS International has launched its new e-learning platform, AIMS connectED, which can be accessed on the AIMS International website, aimsint.org.

Having started development of the new learning management system (LMS) in the fall of 2019, AIMS staff could not have predicted the global situation we are currently facing in which distance-learning has become the primary method by which education and training are now being delivered. AIMS is proud and honored to be able to assist amusement industry professionals — specifically AIMS-certified operations, aquatics and maintenance technicians, and AIMS-certified ride inspectors — in earning the continuing education units (CEUs) necessary to renew these certifications while working from home and practicing government mandated social-distancing.

AIMS connectED delivers a unique educational opportunity through which learners will be able to experience the actual courses that were offered at the 2020 AIMS International Safety Seminar in Galveston, Texas, in January. The courses were hand-picked by the AIMS curriculum committee to showcase top-rated amusement industry leaders presenting material on a wide variety of operations, maintenance and ride inspection topics. In fact, several AIMS board members were invited to participate in the video-recorded modules. Tony Claassen (AIMS Board President) from Silver Dollar City, David Bromilow (AIMS Vice President) from Mobaro, Timo Klaus (AIMS Treasurer) from KumbaK, as well other AIMS board members, Linda Freeman from Rockwell Automation, Tim Viox from Leisure Labs, Andreas Tanzer from ProSlide and Rick Achard from Coulter Associates, all contributed their expertise to this project. These courses are now available to anyone in need of CEUs for renewal of their AIMS certifications.

All AIMS International courses are designed to adhere to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard for continuing education through assistance from their education partner, Ellis and Associates (E&A), which is accredited by the International Association of Continuing Education and Training (IACET). AIMS has partnered with E&A to build a state-of-the-art LMS through which the courses are delivered. E&A has been offering on-line aquatics, health and safety courses on via Pectora, their proprietary LMS, for several years and has customized this tried-and-true platform for AIMS courses.

In the coming months, AIMS International will be adding even more content to its already extensive library, in a variety of formats, through the new AIMS connectED learning management system. Stay tuned for more announcements o new ways AIMS International will be fulfilling its mission of improving safety in the amusement industry through leadership in education.

For more information on the AIMS e-learning platform, please visit aimsintl.org or email inquiries to info@aimsintl.org.

