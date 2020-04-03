A free Special COVID-19 Edition of Amusement Today is available now!



The Special COVID-19 Edition digital issue showcases the strength of the industry in these challenging times:

  • Industry voices offer their thoughts on what lies ahead
  • Theme parks find silver linings during the shutdowns
  • Manufacturer’s and suppliers forge on
  • Insurance, finance companies find solutions
  • Industry organizations guide members
  • Family-owned parks display hope
  • Carnivals, midways strive onward
  • FECs show themselves eager to welcome back families
  • Water parks look to keep flowing …and more!
