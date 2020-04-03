A free Special COVID-19 Edition of Amusement Today is available now!
By amusementtoday | April 2, 2020
The Special COVID-19 Edition digital issue showcases the strength of the industry in these challenging times:
- Industry voices offer their thoughts on what lies ahead
- Theme parks find silver linings during the shutdowns
- Manufacturer’s and suppliers forge on
- Insurance, finance companies find solutions
- Industry organizations guide members
- Family-owned parks display hope
- Carnivals, midways strive onward
- FECs show themselves eager to welcome back families
- Water parks look to keep flowing …and more!