2020 Golden Ticket Awards event canceled, rescheduled to 2021

Current voting on hold; awaiting reopening of amusement industry

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amusement Today Publisher Gary Slade has announced that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Golden Ticket Awards event — originally scheduled for Morgan’s Wonderland and SeaWorld San Antonio (Texas) on September 11 & 12, 2020 — has been rescheduled for the same locations in 2021.

“Certainly we didn’t want to have to move this event to 2021, but it became the right thing to do given the current status of our amusement industry remaining closed due to the worldwide pandemic,” said Slade.

“After visiting with our host parks, it was clear that when their employees do get the green light to return to their respective parks, the top focus will be on making sure their guests have the usual fun-filled day they expect and enjoy it in a safe and clean environment. I did not want planning for this event to distract from that goal. My personal thanks go to Morgan’s Wonderland and SeaWorld San Antonio for their understanding and support in this decision. We look forward to hosting everyone in 2021.”

Slade also said, “We also wanted to be respectful of our event sponsors. The annual Golden Ticket Awards event has grown from a small group of people to a great networking event that has remained free for our attendees. This is made possible by our sponsors, but they, too, have been hit with enomous financial challenges from the virus, as job orders have changed, some of the experienced labor force has been cut and unknowns remain as to how long the time frame will be before their much-needed work orders return to our many dedicated industry suppliers. In my mind, this was not the right time to continue to ask them for financial support of our Golden Ticket Awards event.

“I would like to personally thank our 2020 GTA event sponsors for their understanding during this challenging time in our industry, and we look forward to working with each again in 2021. Our 2020 confirmed sponsors are: Chance Rides, Great Coasters International, Leisure Labs LLC, Uremet Corportation, WhiteWater West and Zamperla USA.

“As much as I know our industry would love each others’ company at the end of the operational year by sharing a toast with each other, I think this just makes our plans for the 2021 event that much more special,” added Slade.

The tentative dates for the 2021 Golden Ticket Awards are September 10 & 11. AT continues to work with both host parks and our host hotel, Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, on the new dates.

2020 Golden Ticket Awards survey

If the amusement industry is able to salvage the bulk of its summer season, AT will conduct its annual Golden Ticket Awards survey as planned but with an extended voting window and deadline. Voting will be counted and results will be announced this fall during a special online video broadcast. Winning Golden Ticket Awards will be mailed to their respective winners.

Additional details will be announced in future editions of AT and in our daily email newsletter, Extra! Extra! Your Desktop Edition, as needed.