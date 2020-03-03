USA Today names National Comedy Center “Best New Museum of 2020”

Visitors, comics, and critics agree – the National Comedy Center is serious about laughter.

USA Today has named the Jamestown, New York attraction “Best New Museum” in the country as part of its 2020 USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. This is the first time the publication has offered an award in this category, which featured 20 museums that opened in the US and Canada over the past two years. Popular vote determined the final rankings.

In addition to this year’s accolade, USA Today readers voted the Comedy Center the #2 Best New Attraction in 2019. TIME magazine heralded it as one of its “World Greatest Places of 2019”, People magazine named it one of the “100 Reasons to Love America,” and Conde Nast Traveler called it “one of the best museums in the country.” The US Congress even designated it as the “United States’ Official Cultural Institution for Comedy.”

“We are thrilled that the National Comedy Center has received this well-deserved award,” said JRA Vice President, Shawn McCoy. “Through its combination of personalized exhibit experiences, one-of-a-kind interactives, and continuous programming, the Center has established itself not only as an engaging visitor attraction, but also as a much-needed ambassador for the comedic arts.”

JRA provided complete planning, design, and project management for the National Comedy Center. Four other JRA-designed projects received recognition in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020 contests: