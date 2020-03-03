Universal Orlando Resort reveals exclusive taste of food and drinks at all-new Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort provided a sneak peek of the food and drink options that will be offered at its newest and eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites – grand opening March 17, 2020.

The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will offer extra-affordable options for everyone from comfort foods like chicken and waffles to fresh salads and sandwiches, along with a variety of convenient grab-and-go options with all dishes priced under $12.

Dockside Inn and Suites will have a lobby bar – the Sunset Lounge – serving specialty cocktails and craft beer, including the hotel’s own mango blonde called the Sunset Blonde. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a long day at the theme parks. And at the pool, The Oasis Beach Bar will offer refreshing, beach-inspired beverages.