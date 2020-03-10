Triotech Storm orders exceed expectations

MONTREAL — Triotech, creator of award-winning media-based attractions, is excited to announce that it already has more than 200 units of its coin-op VR interactive simulator STORM on order.

The STORM field tests show strong earning numbers, driving an expanding demand on this new VR interactive simulator.

“We began to get commitments from clients for the STORM directly on the show floor at IAAPA Expo 2019” said Ernest Yale, Triotech’s Founder and CEO. He added: “When we develop an attraction, we focus on guest experience as well as ROI for the operator. The STORM combines both and we’re thrilled of its success so far.”

The Storm is Triotech’s new interactive VR coin-op simulator ride. Featuring 2 motion seats and special effects like wind, it is a one-of-a-kind VR gaming experience in which players interact by simply waving their hands. The hand-gesture interactivity drives replayability as players compete to get the highest score.

Triotech will be present at Amusement Expo International (AMOA) in New Orleans at Booth #113.