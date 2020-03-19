To our Falcon’s family of clients, vendors, colleagues and friends

We sincerely hope you are all well as we do our best to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the global reaction that is dramatically impacting everyone. Our hearts go out to all those directly affected.

Please know we are here to help and that our ability to deliver to our clients remains a top priority. Falcon’s Creative Group has significantly invested in our information technology systems and infrastructure over the years, and we feel confident that this crisis, as troubling as it is, should not negatively impact our daily performance. We will do everything in our power to maintain a state of business as usual.

Falcon’s remains open. We have spent the last two weeks working on procedures and protocol to allow our staff to work from home. Many have chosen to do so. We are still able to collaborate and communicate effectively with those remote employees, and we hope they can all safely return to the office soon. For all staff that is coming into the office, we have implemented the “social distancing” procedures, as recommended by the CDC, and we are closely following the federal and state guidelines as we continue to monitor the ongoing situation.

Our goal is to keep our work environment, families, and community safe, while continuing to support our clients by maintaining the quality of our services they are accustomed to.

Falcon’s will maintain project continuity and communication with all of our clients.