Tivoli appoints new CEO

Tivoli’s Board of Directors has today appointed Susanne Mørch Koch as the new CEO of Tivoli A / S. Thus, Susanne Mørch Koch replaces Lars Liebst as CEO, and the succession process that Tivoli announced in December 2019 is concluded.

Susanne Mørch Koch comes from a position as CEO of Danske Spil which she has held since April 2017. Susanne graduated as MSc. in International Business Administration and Modern Languages from Copenhagen Business School in 1999 and subsequently became a consultant at McKinsey & Company. In 2013, she was appointed CCO of DSB and joined the Group’s top management. Susanne is a board member of COOP Denmark and Scandic Hotel Group.

About the election of Susanne Mørch Koch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tivoli A / S Tom Knutzen says:

“At both DSB and Danske Spil, Susanne Mørch Koch has proven her strengths as a leader of complex organizations in fast-changing times, when she had to secure future-proof traditional companies and at the same time live up to customers’ and the public’s high expectations for operations, renewal and good experiences. Like Danske Spil, Tivoli is in great shape at the moment, but competition for people’s free time has never been tougher. That is why Susanne is the perfect match to follow Lars Liebst and continue the fine balance that lies between giving the guests in Tivoli the new experiences they expect, while always being reminded of the many happy hours that they have spent in the amusement gardens. “

Susanne Mørch Koch will be joining Tivoli September 1, 2020 at the latest.