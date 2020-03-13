Theme park Toverland closes its doors due to coronavirus

Toverland remains closed from Saturday 14 March until Friday 27 March 2020 in connection with the coronavirus. In doing so, the theme park follows government guidelines which bans gatherings of more than 100 people in a public area. More information can be found on toverland.com/en/coronavirus.

“Closing Toverland’s doors wasn’t an easy decision to make”, says general director Jean Gelissen jr. “But we have the social responsibility to act according to our government’s guidelines. The health of our guests and staff comes first.” The decision was taken in consultation with the local council of Horst aan de Maas.

Toverland remains closed until Friday 27 March 2020. The theme park still expects to welcome their guests from Saturday 28 March 2020. People who have already bought a Toverland-ticket for the period up to 27 March can exchange that ticket at a later date. School trips and group bookings can be rescheduled or cancelled without charge. Toverland answers frequently asked questions via toverland.com/en/coronavirus.