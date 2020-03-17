Theaters and dinner shows temporarily closed until May 9

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate and Centers for Disease Control guidelines continue to change. As a result, World Choice Investments is closing its facilities in Branson, Missouri; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee until May 9. Those closures affect The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede (Pigeon Forge and Branson), Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage (Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach), and Smoky Mountain Opry.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC yesterday and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,” Jim Rule, CEO said. “We can control the group size in our Frizzle Chicken House Café and it will remain open at this time.”

The team at World Choice Investments will meet with the cast members at each facility this week. They continue to watch the conditions within our markets, consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur.

For guests with tickets for this period of temporary closure, please contact 865.453.4400 for rescheduling information.