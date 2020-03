Jim & Sandy Sisti, Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s resident magicians, have let the cat out of the bag, or – perhaps – we should say the rabbit out of the hat!

They have compiled a great book with magic tricks and illusions youngsters can learn and perform at home! Yes, adults are allowed to use the book, too!

Applause, please, for Jim & Sandy during this crisis! And everyone, please stay safe.