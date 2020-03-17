Sullaway Engineering: We are still open amid COVID-19

We at Sullaway Engineering hope you and your families stay safe and healthy during this critical time of the COVID-19 epidemic. Many of you have been emailing or calling to find out if we are still open. We are open. If you have engineering requests, please send them to projectmanager@sullawayeng.com.

We held a staff meeting today to discuss work from home options. As of right now, we are all healthy and working diligently to meet your deadlines. Several staff requested to work from home due to having elderly parents, children at home due to school closures, and other personal factors.

Mike and I are honoring these requests. If you are working with them, they will provide their cell numbers. This should not disrupt business or create delays as all work is performed on computers and we have always had a cloud driven system.

Please stay safe and healthy. Your friendship and partnership over the years means the world to us. Join me in praying for our healthcare workers, those that are ill at this time and that our economy rebounds.