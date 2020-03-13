Statement from Urban Air Adventure Parks

Urban Air Adventure Parks are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies.

Our existing cleaning procedures were put in place to help prevent against the spread of cold, flu and other illnesses. We are confident that these processes, if executed properly, along with basic health and sanitation processes for our team members and guests should discourage the spread of these viruses.

For more information on our cleaning processes and procedures, please see our webpage.