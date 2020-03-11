Spring break 2020 kicks into high gear with opening of new Tonga Twister at Aquatica San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just in time for spring break, Aquatica San Antonio has opened the new Tonga Twister, the first water ride in Texas to have two thrilling heart-pounding body slides, each with distinct twists and turns for thrill seekers and splashers to enjoy. This record-breaking ride opened Saturday, March 7, the first day of Aquatica’s week-long spring break schedule.

Tonga Twister features AquaLucent tubes that create special effect lighting patterns, giving riders an electrifying light show as they plummet and slide from a height of over 50 feet, navigating 415 feet of twists and turns before splashing down into a refreshing pool. Hearts won’t be the only thing thumping in these two tube slides as high energy contemporary music is piped in, elevating the excitement and fun.

Aquatica San Antonio, a tropical paradise located adjacent to SeaWorld, offers experiences from serene to extreme, with crashing surf, water slides and rides, and an unforgettable opportunity to learn about stingrays. On Aquatica’s signature ride, Stingray Falls, guests can ride a tube down an exciting water slide that ends with a trip through an underwater tunnel at Stingray Cove where they can marvel at hundreds of stingrays and colorful tropical fish. Aquatica also features over 42,000 square feet of real sand beaches, complete with a crashing wave pool, umbrellas and lounge chairs, and private cabanas for rent.

Guest can experience Tonga Twister at Aquatica this spring break when the park is open daily from March 7-15. SeaWorld is open daily for spring break from March 7-22!