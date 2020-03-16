Space Center Houston closes March 15-27

HOUSTON, Texas — In response to the latest guidelines and information from city, state, and federal officials, Space Center Houston will close to the general public effective today, Saturday, March 14, at 6:00 p.m., and will remain closed through Friday, March 27.

As Houston’s leading science and space exploration learning center and trusted community space, we are acting in an abundance of caution with the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers as our top priority and responsibility. There have been no cases of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in connection with the center.

The closure includes regular operating hours and all public, education, and private programs and events. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with any new developments.

We will continue to pay our salaried and hourly staff throughout this closure.

Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, we will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates on our website and social media feeds (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) as they become available.

While we are closed, we will work hard and creatively to bring Space Center Houston to the public. Our goal will be to continue to inspire all generations through the wonders of space exploration and to do our part to keep our community connected during this difficult time.

Please continue to take precautions to stay healthy and safe. We encourage everyone to refer to CDC recommendations about best practices.

The Space Center Houston team deeply appreciates your patience, support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to Space Center Houston soon.