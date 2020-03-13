Six Flags America announces temporary closure

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America, which was scheduled to open for the season on March 28, will temporarily suspend operation until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this park, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.

For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, please go to: https://www.sixflags.com/america/coronavirus