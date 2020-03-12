Six Flags: A note to our guests about the Coronavirus from CEO Mike Spanos

The top priority at Six Flags is the safety and the well-being of our guests and team members. Regardless of the environment, this is our top priority every day. We also recognize and understand that you all have concerns about the coronavirus; therefore, I personally want to update you on everything that we are doing to provide a safe environment for you, your family, and our team members.

First, we are closely monitoring the latest developments and following the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, we have hired a highly regarded infectious disease specialist with more than 30 years of experience as an advisor for this situation.

Second, we are taking several actions to help you feel confident about your health and safety while you are in our parks. We have significantly enhanced our cleaning and sanitation efforts on all guest and employee touch points; additionally, we are providing an abundance of anti-bacterial soap in all hand-washing stations, and have placed dozens of alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout all areas of the parks. Finally, we are frequently cleaning and disinfecting all ride vehicles, queue lines, restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas.

In addition to these actions, we have increased hygiene signage throughout our parks and are strongly encouraging guests and employees to practice good hygiene with frequent and rigorous hand washing. We are asking employees who are sick to stay home. If anyone has a fever or becomes sick while at work, we will immediately release them to see their medical provider.

We hope that these measures give you confidence that we are taking the necessary precautions in this evolving situation. We remain committed to providing you and your family with friendly, clean, fast, and safe service.



For additional information about COVID-19, please read the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov, or your local health department website.

On behalf of everyone at Six Flags, thank you for your trust in us. I look forward to seeing you out in our parks.