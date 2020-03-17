Silver Dollar City to delay season opening to park guests until March 28

BRANSON, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic is an escalating and ever-changing issue. As a result, Silver Dollar City is delaying opening to guests until Saturday, March 28.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our Hosts during this period.”

Silver Dollar City continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines. This is an ever-changing situation. The park will communicate any additional changes when they occur.

Silver Dollar City Campground will continue to operate at this time. The Showboat Branson Belle will operate with greatly reduced seating, allowing for defined social distance.

Questions & Answers

When do you expect to re-open? We plan to open on March 28, but that is subject to change as we continue to watch the conditions within Missouri and how the situation evolves. The CDC is still unsure the duration of the peak of the virus. We will follow their information, the information from our partners in the health care industry, and the State of Missouri. When we know more, we will be able to provide a firm date to open the season to our guests. Check www.silverdollarcity.com for updates and additional information.



What are you doing for your employees in this situation? We will pay all of our SDC Hosts for the time they are scheduled over the next two weeks. We will be communicating the specifics of the plan directly with our Hosts.



Did you have any cases or suspected cases? No



I am a season pass holder. What are you doing for me? We are focused on the health and safety of you and our Hosts and this is a short, temporary delay in our season. For all season pass holders, we will provide you an additional guest voucher to be used during the 2020 season.

