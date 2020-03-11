Showboat Branson Belle celebrates 25 years cruising

BRANSON, Mo. — All aboard for the spring launch of the Showboat Branson Belle, a four-deck re-imagining of an authentic 1880s paddlewheeler of yesteryear, celebrating a quarter-century on Table Rock Lake. The Showboat Branson Belle’s 25th Anniversary begins March 13 at 4:00 p.m., with noon and 7:30 p.m. cruises throughout the season. New to the Showboat is unique menu items, including gooey butter cake, and more time to enjoy panoramic views of the scenic Table Rock Lake.

Award-winning magician Christopher James presents an energized and refreshing comedy revue on the Showboat. The famed showman also emcees a high-energy musical show of classic rock, country, and pop hits from the 50s to icons of today, along with top scores and numbers from acclaimed musicals and movies, ending with a gospel-inspired finale.The Deckhands dance troupe keeps rhythm throughout the show with step, tap and acrobatic dancing to the live music of a four-piece band.

Situated at its docking wharf on White River Landing in Branson, Missouri, the 700-seat Showboat Branson Belle spans nearly the entire length of a football field. Once aboard, passengers are invited to explore the wrap-around scenic decks. On the top deck, live acoustic entertainment from the Showboat’s cast of singers, dancers and instrumentalists rocks the boat during the bon voyage.

Following the deck entertainment, cruisers enter the Showboat’s state-of-the-art theatre and dining room. Servers deliver a three-course meal during a pre-show of popular music tunes, covered in a jazz style from the live band and Showboat performers.

The main course includes an entrée of rotisserie herb chicken, slow-cooked pot roast, fresh green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, complete with an all-new gooey butter cake dessert. Premium seating on the Showboat includes choices from a chef-crafted menu with a choice of pan-sautéed chicken, Angus strip or ribeye, pan-seared trout with pecans or grilled prime pork chop. Premium choice of dessert is caramel pecan cheesecake, chocolate lover’s or lemon mousse cake or gooey butter cake.

Specialty cruises are offered throughout the season: fireworks cap 7:30 p.m. cruises on Sundays June 21 – August 16 and July 4; kid-focused Princess & Pirate Cruises sail on select mornings June through August; and Southern Gospel noon cruises August 27-30, 2020.