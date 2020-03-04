Ripley’s Believe or Not! and Ripley’s Super Fun Zone of Branson are now Certified Autism Centers

Ripley’s Believe or Not! and Ripley’s Super Fun Zone of Branson have become Certified Autism Centers (CAC), designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The certification requires guest-facing staff to complete a training and certification program as well as a commitment to ongoing training and enhancements to better serve guests with cognitive and sensory disorders, including autism.

“We are honored to become a part of this awesome community,” said John Dixon, General Manager of Ripley’s Branson attractions. “We look forward to sharing and creating great family experiences!”

Individuals and families with children on the autism spectrum often find choosing attractions and recreational opportunities difficult due to uncertainty about how they will be received and what accommodations are available. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Ripley’s Super Fun Zone of Branson are setting the bar in Branson as the first attractions to become Certified Autism Centers™.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in autism certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES recognized that many families with children who have special needs have limited options. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for the hospitality and attractions industry. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based information as well as the perspectives of individuals with autism, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations to ensure the program is a long-term commitment and has a lasting impact.

“Our mission is to help as many locations as possible become certified so they can better serve ALL guests, including those who are currently underserved but are such a powerful and important part of our community,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “We’re excited to add Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Ripley’s Super Fun Zone of Branson to our network of Certified Autism Centers.”

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.