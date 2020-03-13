Proslide & Rawae Co. partner to power a world-class waterpark in Saudi Arabia

OTTAWA, Ontario — ProSlide Technology Inc., the global industry leader of innovative water ride attractions with over 20 years of experience in the Middle East, is pleased to announce that they have signed an exclusive waterpark project with Rawae Co., the leading waterpark operators throughout the Kingdom. Together they will launch a new Mediterranean-themed destination waterpark — Jeddah Waterpark. Under 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Jeddah, this much-anticipated park will feature eight iconic ProSlide ride complexes complete with purposeful design, transformative technology and the highest level of rider entertainment. With construction already underway, Jeddah Waterpark is scheduled to open its doors to guests the summer 2021.

“We are thrilled to be working with Rawae Co. again to bring their vision of a world-class waterpark to life,” says Philip Baker, Vice President Business Development MEA, ProSlide. “This will be the largest park of its kind in Saudi Arabia spanning over 110,000 sqm and will be powered by unique, iconic, custom-designed attractions featuring the latest ProSlide innovation and technology.”

Saudi nationals and international tourists alike will be coming back again and again to experience Jeddah Waterpark’s Mediterranean-themed iconic water ride line up from ProSlide:

The all-new RallyRACER – features the thrilling RallyPOINT with open flumes that allow duelers to see and hear the action as they battle to the finish line

Four iconic family rafting rides – featuring MEA’s first BehemothBOWL 40™ into a TornadoWAVE 60

RocketBLAST technology water coaster – patented high-pressure water nozzle and steeper upward hills with higher rider capacity creating the most entertaining water coaster in the industry

Tubing complex – featuring Dueling PIPEline and FlyingSAUCER water rides

WaterKINGDOM – one of the largest RideHOUSE aquatic play structures that features family attraction KIDZ rides and a children’s wave pool

“This our largest waterpark yet and we were looking for a partner that could help us differentiate from other parks in the region for the long-term,” says Rawae’s founder Mr. Mohammed Radwan. “We had a big mandate we needed our partner to fulfill, everything from safety and innovation to the latest technology and custom design. ProSlide was our top choice. We have worked with them in the past and they delivered and surpassed our expectations then and they continue to do so now. We can’t wait to unveil these iconic rides and a world-class waterpark to the market.”