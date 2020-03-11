ProSlide expands sales team to enhance global client service

OTTAWA, Ontario — ProSlide Technology Inc., an industry leader in water ride design and manufacturing, is responding to strong market growth and client success by expanding its sales team with three new strategic appointments to support their customers globally.

ProSlide is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Avery, Marco Duarte, and Nicolas Creis to the Global Sales Team. Avery will focus on Southeast Asia, while Duarte will be dedicated to South America, and Creis to Europe. “Water park development is expanding globally at a rapid pace. At ProSlide, our vision is to transform water parks into the most profitable and successful long-term attraction businesses”, says Ray Smegal, Chief Commercial Officer, ProSlide Technology Inc. “As we continue to grow with our valued clients, ProSlide is dedicated to providing them with the very best direct, in-region service.”

Serving Southeast Asia, Steve Avery begins a new role as Business Development Manager — having previously spent 15 years with ProSlide dealing directly with their clients, managing on-site global installations and customer service. “I have a genuine passion for water slides and ride design that has powered me through my time in the industry,” says Avery. “I’m beyond thrilled to be able to join the Southeast Asia team to build on my expertise to further support our customers and their business goals.”

Also moving into a new sales role after serving in the structural engineering department for over 5 years at ProSlide is Marco Duarte. Marco will bring his attention to detail and direct approach to client results to ProSlide’s customers in South America. “I’m really excited to utilize my technical expertise with our products and bring that directly to our customers in South America,” says Duarte.

Nicolas Creis, a native of France, joins ProSlide with a strong technical background and customer service experience. “I’m excited to join ProSlide, the water ride industry leader, and meet our great customers across Europe. I have a passion for design and building quality and look forward to creating amazing projects with our clients in Europe.”

President of ProSlide, Dave Rozon, identifies Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia as “increasingly important regions for us. It’s important to us that while we scale with our continued growth, we continue to scale the high level of service and attention that our clients have come to expect from us.”