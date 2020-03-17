Postponement of the 2020 season opening at Movie Park Germany

Following the decision by the state of NRW, there will be a large-scale restriction of public life as of today. Movie Park Germany is also affected by this. Due to the current situation, the local authorities have now decided that the park must postpone its season opening until at least April 19. For organizational reasons, Movie Park Germany is therefore currently planning to open its doors on 24 April.

Also with regard to the further development of the dynamic situation, Movie Park Germany reserves the right to adjust the previously published opening hours calendar for the 2020 season after a possible park opening and to optimize it according to demand.

We can understand this decision very well. It is important that we, as one of the largest theme parks in Germany, fully support this choice. The safety and well-being of our visitors and employees is always our highest priority. Movie Park Germany is in close contact with the local authorities, which are in direct contact with the state of NRW. We are currently working on a catalogue of measures to be prepared in the best possible way for the upcoming park opening. It is our aim to ensure that our guests will continue to enjoy a carefree stay in the future. In general, the park also follows the hygiene guidelines of the WHO and the Robert Koch Institute.

In order to deal with the current situation and to offer as much safety as possible for an upcoming park opening, Movie Park Germany will intensify its hygiene measures. All employees have been sensitized about COVID-19 and will continue to receive detailed training in their specialist areas and in dealing with visitors. This applies both to the food and beverage sector as well as to all operational activities.

The park is also in direct contact with the organizers of special events that were supposed to take place at Movie Park Germany in the following weeks. We will announce a replacement date as soon as possible.

To offer our visitors and you the greatest possible flexibility and planning security for your trip, Movie Park Germany has decided to extend the current cancellation conditions and rebooking periods at its partner hotels in view of the current situation. Guests can rebook their stay in our partner hotels free of charge up to three days before arrival.

All tickets for a visit to Movie Park Germany remain valid. If the visit date falls within the closing period (before April 24, 2020), there is the possibility of a free rebooking.

Further information can be found at www.moviepark.de

We hope to welcome you back to our park as soon as possible and will keep you informed.