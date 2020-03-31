Polin: Stay hopeful! Stay strong! Stay positive! Stay connected!

In this unparalleled time of uncertainty, we know there is one thing on which we can always rely: one another. At Polin, we are staying positive and maintaining a continually optimistic outlook of hope and strength for our team, for you, and for our industry. In our 43 years of business, we have faced many challenges, and we’ve always done so together — and successfully — as members of the Polin family. And, because we understand how our business and your own is inextricably intertwined, we wanted to send you this note to reassure you of how we are actively addressing and managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our staff and your on-going and current projects.

First, know what we believe that — together — we can work through and overcome this troubling time. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this international emergency. We keep them always in our hearts as we focus on the future — a future where we will be stronger and more committed than ever.

To ensure we achieve that future, we are making every effort to keep our team and our loved ones. To that end, we have set up all necessary technology for as many staff as possible to work from home; every day, they are focused on fulfilling their colleagues’ and your needs, from project management and information technologies to customer service and logistics. Similarly, our sales team is at the ready at any time to brainstorm and discuss details of exciting new projects that come to mind. We have team members on hand, as well, to support the development of budgets, proposals and contract needs of all kinds.

Within our factory, we have taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of the dedicated professionals who are responsible for physically creating and delivering the products you need. They are focused on fulfilling your orders on time and with no interruptions.

To ensure their safety in fulfilling this goal, we have implemented all recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities regarding safe health and hygiene practices. These measures include the use of disposable masks and gloves, disinfecting after each work shift, daily temperature checks, and easily accessible hand sanitizers. We have also put social-distancing measures into place among these staff members, so they are protected as much as possible from the virus.

As circumstances continue to change, we will modify all operations necessary to maintain our commitment to our team’s safety and health. They are our priority, and we are committed to taking care of them, just as we remain dedicated to continuing our decades of service to you.

We are incredibly grateful to our entire team of dedicated employees who have taken on these challenges with positivity and perseverance.

As always, we are firmly committed to being there for you. You can reach us at any time with any question. We are available by email, phone, social media and other messaging services during regular working hours. We have all the necessary video-conferencing systems in place to support virtual meetings whenever you request them.

Just as importantly as fulfilling business commitments, we also simply want to make sure we stay connected with all of you as we face this difficult time together. It will take all of us, working together, supporting one another and caring for all. We remain in this together. And we know we will overcome this together. We all belong here. We are all connected. And we complete one another. This is the only way to sustain life just like it is in the nature.