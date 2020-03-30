Polin introduces Splash Course

TURKEY — Polin has the ability to complete a wide range of attraction projects to fit amusement park needs all over the world. Using theses advanced engineering skills and lots of creativity, Polin offers the industry’s most innovative, intense and dynamic products, wet and dry, large or small, for every member of the family.

As we know, the most efficient and permanent method of learning is with hands-on experience. Splash Courses are playground areas suitable for everyone of all ages where they experience excitement, adrenaline and a sense of achievement of the utmost level in a challenging environment. Splash Courses offer physical, intellectual and psychological challenges that allow participants to improve their skills such as strategy-setting, courage, communication, self-trust, ability to overcome difficulties, hand skills, resilience, problem-solving, learning self limits, competitiveness, ability to assume risks, ability to work under high stress and focusing, and help to overcome acrophobia while fostering an environment of friendliness and cooperation. Splash Courses can be incorporated into a variety of indoor and outdoor locations.

Splash Courses are ideal for adventure and entertainment parks, also called amusement parks, which have been evolving fast recently. These playgrounds involve one or more game event, support system, and safety and security system. Unlike rope couses that have limited access and require supervision, Splash Courses offer various levels of height and difficulty that is appealing to individuals of all ages.

From small rides to major amusement park projects, with Polin’s team-approach, Polin ensures every project is completed on time. Polin uses a multi-disciplinary method which makes it possible to offer flexible solutions. Their experienced team designs the most sophisticated ride types, works carefully with the unqiue characteristics of each project, maximizes the site potential, finds the most optimal solutions for issues and ensures the success of every project.

Polin Attractions installed its first Splash Course at ”Palomaqua” in Antalya, Turkey.