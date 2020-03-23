Operational update from Knoebels

After much discussion and monitoring of the quickly changing COVID-19 situation, we’ve made the decision to delay the start of our 2020 season by two weeks.

Opening Weekend is now scheduled for May 9 and 10.

This means our events schedule for April and part of May will be updated. We’ll communicate these updates via our website and social media outlets within the next week.

If you have campground, cottage or picnic reservations, or ride-all-day passes, for the April 25-26 or May 2-3 weekends, don’t worry – Our team will respond to your questions as quickly as possible!

A member of our Guest Relations team is available to answer your questions via phone Monday through Friday, from 9AM until 5PM, or via email at contact@knoebels.com. We ask for your patience, as we expect an increase in guest inquiries.

Operational information for our sister companies is as follows:

Knoebel Lumber: Open regular hours for essential items.

Nickle Plate Bar & Grill: Take-out menu available daily from noon-7PM.

Knoebels Three Ponds: Closed until at least March 31.

Knoebels Park and Lake Glory Campgrounds: Scheduled to open May 8.

Since we’ve canceled our job fairs, we’ve launched Virtual Interviews. Interested applicants can apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs. We’ll call the applicant to schedule a virtual interview, interview via FaceTime, Skype or Google Duo, then email paperwork and additional instructions.

Thank you for your understanding and support as we do our best to navigate this situation!