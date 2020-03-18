Official statement from Bob’s Space Racers concerning COVID-19

At Bob’s Space Racers, we are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 virus and as the safety and well being of our employees and customers is always our top priority, we feel it is our responsibility to do our part in trying to limit the spread of the virus to the best of our ability.

With this in mind, Bob’s Space Racers will be taking the following precautions in an attempt to keep our employees and customers safe:

We have limited business travel for all employees; this business travel includes customer service/repair trips and installations, customer sales/consulting trips, and trade show appearances.

We have limited deliveries, customer parts pick-ups, as well as service and repair drop-offs from customers. For parts repair deliveries or to have parts shipped, please contact our Customer Service / Parts Department at parts@bsrgames.com or call 1-386-677-0761, ext. 131 to arrange to have the parts shipped. For customer game trailer drop-offs for repair and service, please contact sales@bobsspaceracers.com or call 386-677-0761 to schedule such deliveries.



We have temporarily limited customer visits and suspended all factory tours.

We have restricted all vendor visits to the office and factory. Please conduct all business with Bob’s Space Racers via email, phone, video chat (limited) or fax.

Much of our team has begun to work remotely, but you will not see any difference from how you normally communicate with our teams. Our phones, extensions, and emails will work exactly as they normally do. We will continue to work normal business hours; 9 am to 5 pm (M-F) EST.