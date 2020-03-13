NEAAPA Education Conference and Annual Meeting has been postponed

The NEAAPA Board of Directors held a meeting this morning and has decided to POSTPONE the 107th Anniversary Education Conference and Annual Meeting due to the ensuing concerns over the worldwide coronavirus.

The annual event, scheduled for March 23-25, 2020 gathering at the Radisson Nashua Hotel, Nashua, N.H., will now be held October 19-21, 2020 at the same location.

Event tickets purchased through NEAAPA will be valid for the October dates and sponsorships carried over as well.

If you have a hotel reservation for the March dates with the Radisson Nashua, please contact them to make sure your reservation has been cancelled. New room block information will be sent out in the coming days. Attendees with hotel reservations for the March dates will have to secure new reservations.

NEAAPA’s 2020 Directory & Buyer’s Guide, as well as the association’s annual meeting newsletter, will be mailed to members in April.

Should you have any questions, you can contact Ed Hodgdon, NEAAPA Secreatary at secretary@neaapa.com or by phone at 877-999-8740 x701