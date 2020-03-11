Magic Memories creates the ultimate selfie experience with Beyond the Lens!

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Magic Memories, experts in creating and distributing personalized content for the attractions industry, has announced a new partnership with Beyond the Lens! Family Fun to provide guests with the ultimate ‘selfie’ experience. The agreement allows this interactive attraction to manage the high engagement memory making services in-house, powered by Magic Memories’ technology platform, product development, technical and customer support.

Beyond the Lens!, which has also recently opened in Branson, Missouri, allows guests to capture the excitement of their visit through Magic Memories’ selfie kiosk experiences. Positioned in interactive exhibit locations, guests can insert themselves into some of the most iconic images from recent history, including Kim Kardashian’s infamous champagne photo that ‘broke the internet’ and the recreation of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.

Guests can easily access these fun-filled selfies straight to their mobile phone using the Magic Memories’ mobile platform, MyMemories, and instantly share their experiences with friends and family on social media. To maximize thisexperience, visitors to the attraction are given the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets which includes unlimited access to their digital content, plus discounts off any printed photo products.

“Beyond the Lens! Family Fun is a unique attraction that focuses on bringing past and present iconic pop culture moments to life for its audience. With so many fun touchpoints throughout the attraction, there was a clear opportunity to create an enhanced customer experience through our interactive selfie kiosks.”

“Our significant investment in product and technology allowed us to design a completely integrated mobile first experience for all guests. As a result we are seeing very high participation in the memory making experience. All guests are creating hugely desirable, ‘Instagrammable’ stories which can be viewed and shared instantly via social media,” explains Magic Memories’ CEO, Chris Warhurst

“By working closely with Magic Memories, we were able to design a very engaging experience including nine new self-activated selfie kiosks all linked to a mobile platform. Nearly all of our guests are choosing the VIP experience which proves the value guests place on personalizing a large selection of engaging content. We have also managed to reduce the amount of staff needed to operate the technology, meaning we are continuing to see a rise in commercial value. Beyond that, our guests now have the opportunity to take control of capturing their own memories of a unique and experiential day out,” explains Robin Turner, Owner, Beyond The Lens!