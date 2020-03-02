Let thrill season begin! SeaWorld San Antonio leads the way with opening of Texas Stingray

SAN ANTONIO — In a year of hotly anticipated theme park openings, SeaWorld San Antonio is kicking off the season with one of the first NEW attractions to open in the country – Texas Stingray. The tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas begins thrilling guests on Saturday, February 29.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and Texas Stingray is no exception. Riders will face an initial 100-foot drop, reaching speeds up to 55 mph over 3,379 feet of track. Sixteen gravity defying airtime moments and a 100-foot tunnel are just some of the other superlatives this exhilarating ride will offer guests.

“We are really pleased that guests to SeaWorld San Antonio can experience this record-breaking thrill coaster so early in the 2020 season, giving them more reasons to visit the park again and again,” explained Byron Surrett, San Antonio Park President. “Texas Stingray is one of the best new coasters in the world and we’re excited to have our first wooden roller coaster join our portfolio of unique ride experiences here in San Antonio.”

The park’s other rides offer something for everyone in the family, including the newest Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, The Great White roller coaster, Steel Eel roller coaster, Journey to Atlantis, Rio Loco and Super Grover’s Box Car Derby.

With every visit to SeaWorld, SeaWorld provides guests with fun and meaningful experiences that engage them in SeaWorld’s mission by educating them about conservation and inspiring them to act in their own lives. Attractions play a key role in accomplishing this by highlighting important conservation partners through educational elements integrated into the attraction experience for all to enjoy. SeaWorld has partnered with the Harte Research Institute (HRI) for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to help share conservation messaging and highlight the work of HRI in seeking science-based solutions for problems facing the Gulf of Mexico. HRI worked closely with SeaWorld’s Education staff to provide insight and knowledge into the integration of various educational elements into the ride experience. In addition, five percent of select Texas Stingray merchandise sales will be donated to HRI to help further their research and conservation efforts.

“This is an exciting opportunity for HRI and the entire Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi community,” said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi President. “As educators, our goal is to spread information far beyond the walls of a classroom and beyond our island. SeaWorld presents a new avenue for us to provide important scientific information in a unique way. Together, we can work to educate park guests about the need for environmental stewardship and conservation, and we appreciate the chance to partner with SeaWorld in this effort.”

This is the second year that a SeaWorld San Antonio attraction has partnered with a conservation organization to raise awareness of important topics that impact the protection of our oceans. Last year for the opening of Turtle Reef, a 126,000 gallon habitat for endangered sea turtles that features a one-of-a-kind bio filtration system, SeaWorld partnered with Amos Rehabilitation Keep, an organization committed to rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles along the Texas coast, to educate and inspire guests about the preservation of this species.

For 55 years, SeaWorld’s mission has been to inspire people to protect animals and the wild wonders of the world. Its education programs, exhibits, presentations, and experiences, like Texas Stingray, support in accomplishing this. The theming of the new coaster will reiterate the importance of protecting oceans and being mindful of marine animals, like stingrays, that inhabit coastal areas including the Texas coastline.