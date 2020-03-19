Legacy Entertainment announces March 20th re-opening of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park after short-term closure: Legacy continues work on a variety of additional major projects across Asia

SHANGHA, China — Signaling the start of a measured return to business as usual, Legacy Entertainment has announced that Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park will resume limited operations beginning Friday, March 20th after a short-term closure. The park had ceased operations on January 24th as a preventative safety measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This phased roll-out will feature a number of new safety precautions, including limited capacities in both indoor and outdoor areas and temperature checks, as well as a suspension of cash transactions.

“These last two months have been among the most challenging our industry has ever encountered,” said Barry Kemper, Legacy’s Chief Operating Officer. “We deeply admire the leadership shown by our Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park partners and clients in the face of this great adversity. Their thoughtful and carefully considered actions are setting a model for the rest of the world to follow. We are confident that other theme park and themed entertainment owners and operators will soon be looking to Haichang and others as they cautiously take the first steps back towards normalcy.”

The positive news about the re-opening of the Haichang Ocean Park follows the recent announcement that Legacy had been selected by Shenzhen, China-based Overseas Chinese Town Enterprises Co.(OCT), the country’s largest Theme Park owner and operator, to design its upcoming Happy Valley theme park in Zhengzhou, China.

Elsewhere across Asia, Legacy is reporting several other significant project milestones, each signaling a vote of confidence in the future of Location Based Entertainment across the region. Lotte’s Magic Forest theme park, currently under-construction in Busan, South Korea, recently affirmed its commitment to a Summer 2021 opening, while on the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc, The Sea Shell Aquarium at the upcoming VinWonders theme park remains on-track for a Summer 2020 debut.