Landry’s Development Vendor of The Year Award

Chance Rides is excited to be celebrating the success of being awarded the 2019 Development Vendor of the Year!

Recently presented during the highly anticipated Landry’s Leadership Conference on February 4, 2020 at Las Vegas’ stunning Golden Nugget Casino. The award was eagerly received by Chance Rides’ CEO and industry leader Dick Chance, who is photographed here with Tilman Fertitta. Fertitta is known as the owner of the Landry’s, Golden Nugget Casinos and the NBA’s Houston Rockets as well as reality television star of CNBC’s Billion Dollar Buyers and New York Times best-selling author of Shut Up and Listen!.

Presented by Landry’s Vice President of Facilities Andy Alexander, Chance Rides received the award in recognition of innovative amusement ride products and superior customer service. After over 20 years in business together, Dick Chance — and all of Chance Rides, Inc. — is honored to receive this award from such a prestigious and rapidly growing company.