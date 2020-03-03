Kentucky Kingdom excels at water safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Kentucky Kingdom is proud to announce that seven members of its aquatics team have been certified as Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Instructors. Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as E&A) is an internationally renowned aquatic safety and risk management consulting firm. All of Kentucky Kingdom’s lifeguards are trained in E&A’s rigorous and wide-ranging program, which covers state-of-the-art rescue techniques, first aid, CPR, use of the Automated External Defibrillator, and emergency administration of oxygen. Upon completion of their training, candidates must pass both written and practical tests to receive their final certification. During the operating season for Kentucky Kingdom’s water park, Hurricane Bay, E&A conducts unannounced audits to ensure the lifeguard staff is performing to the high standards expected of them.

Kentucky Kingdom’s seven certified instructors will train the more than 200 lifeguards hired for the park’s 2020 season. In addition to the initial training and lifeguard certification, Kentucky Kingdom always conducts in-service training of its aquatics staff, including visual audits and vigilance awareness tests, throughout the summer.

In January of this year, E&A held its annual International Aquatic Safety School (IASS) in Phoenix, Arizona, drawing hundreds of lifeguard instructors from all over the world. Kentucky Kingdom’s Aquatics Manager, Maddie King, attended and received the E&A Visionary Award in recognition of her passion for the pursuit of water safety. This distinction can be added to Kentucky Kingdom’s many previous recognitions in the area of water safety, including multiple E&A Platinum and Silver International Safety Awards, as well as a Golden Guard Award.

“We take great pride in the development not only of our aquatics team, but of our entire seasonal staff,” said Lesly Birkner, Kentucky Kingdom’s Vice President of Operations. “Our management staff works closely with all of our seasonal recruits to teach them the skills they need to carry out their responsibilities effectively. We believe the skills they learn at Kentucky Kingdom will ultimately help many young people achieve success in their future careers.”