Jungle Island debuts new family-friendly attractions as part of ongoing multi-million dollar transformation into Miami’s eco-adventure theme park

MIAMI, Fla. — Jungle Island announced today the opening of a family-friendly TreeWalk Village and thematic playground, which are the latest in a series of new attractions and entertainment offerings coming soon to Miami’s premier eco-adventure theme park and events destination.

Jungle Island’s additions are designed to connect the 18-acre park’s tropical surroundings and wildlife with journeys reminiscent of a jungle adventure. Children and parents can climb from treehouse to treehouse through hammock nets and wooden bridges at the TreeWalk Village. There are five 19-foot-tall giant treehouses that guests can explore. The thematic playground serves as an extension of the TreeWalk Village and provides kids with hours of excitement, including a spiderweb climb, climbing ropes, rock climbing, a balance beam, a slide and wooden bridges.

“We want our guests to enjoy a real-life jungle adventure experience in the heart of Miami,” said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president and managing director. “The evolution that has transpired to date is remarkable, providing ample reasons for families to return time and again to Jungle Island. Our beloved animals will be integrated into the overall park experience.”

For the truly adventurous, construction is underway on the first phase of an Aerial Adventure Park. Once complete, the Aerial Adventure Park will span six-acres overlooking the Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay, and feature a series of kids and adults courses, with over 50 obstacles that vary in difficulty for all skill levels. Additionally, Jungle Island will soon debut a 19,000 square-foot Flying Squirrel indoor trampoline park, equipped with multiple interconnected trampolines, basketball hoops, dodgeball court, foam pits, Ninja course, laser maze and café; while a VR (Virtual Reality) Zone with four VR rooms, three extreme machines, and a state-of-the-art 5D cinema will transport guests into another universe. As part of its commitment to sustainability and green educational initiatives, Jungle Island will install solar flowers to power the VR Zone, helping to minimize its carbon footprint.

“Our mission is to enhance the unique character of Jungle Island and what people love so much about the park,” said Elie Mimoun, a Partner at ESJ Capital Partners. “We look forward to delivering on our promise to introduce eco-adventure experiences that will make Miami proud and draws visitors from around the globe.”

Since acquiring Jungle Island in April 2017, ESJ Capital Partners has revamped Jungle Island by adding diverse plant life throughout the park and amplifying the adventure experience with new attractions and entertainment offerings. Currently, Jungle Island is home to 450 rare animals and birds, two Escape Rooms, Adventure Bay, elevated food & beverage options, and renovated indoor and outdoor catering event spaces. The park’s privately-guided VIP animal tours and hands-on encounters with some of the world’s most fascinating animals, including endangered lemurs from Madagascar, giant Aldabra tortoises, the only tame cassowary on the planet, two-toed sloths and more, continue to be fan favorites.



From families and young couples to thrill-seekers, Jungle Island offers adventures for everyone. Jungle Island is also proud to announce the return of its popular “Buy 1 Day, Get the Year for Free” promotion. With the purchase of one-day park admission, both locals and tourists will be automatically upgraded to a 2020 annual pass that is valid through December 31, 2020. This offer can be redeemed anytime through the end of the year and includes unlimited park admission and access to animal exhibits and shows, the TreeWalk Village, playground, and other benefits. To learn more, follow @JungleIsland on social media or visit www.jungleisland.com.

