It’s a kind of magic coming to Dreamworld

Dreamworld is set to drop the curtain on even more magically captivating experiences these Easter holidays as Cosentino, ‘Australia’s Greatest Magician’, ignites a never-seen-before show at Australia’s biggest theme park.

The internationally renowned illusionist, magician and escape artist, who has been acknowledged with the titles of International Magician of the Year plus International Escape Artist of the Year, will pull more magic out of the hat during his only major South East Queensland performance this year at Dreamworld.

Casting his wonder upon the park between Saturday 4 – Sunday 19 April, the spectacular is guaranteed to leave jaws dropping with brand-new stunts that will bring you to the edge of your seat.

From unimaginable escapes that will thrill the senses, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that will twist your view of reality, guests will be captivated until the very last mind- bending moment of his performances.

“I am so excited to be performing once again at Dreamworld,” said Cosentino.

“We had an incredible time performing at Australia’s biggest theme park last year and the feedback

we received from the fans who attended was amazing.

“So, this year I have created a brand-new production and it will be full of big magic, big illusions and big escapes.

“From April 4 – 19 there’s nowhere else you will want to be. You definitely don’t want to miss this”, Cosentino added.

Dreamworld Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Callander said, “since his Dreamworld debut last year, Cosentino has continued to grow as a performer and as one of the biggest entertainers in the country, we’re excited to be providing our guests with the only opportunity to experience his all new show in South East Queensland this year.”

“Dreamworld has an exciting year ahead with a number of new attractions and shows in the pipeline, as we strive towards continuing to deliver world-class experiences for our guests,” Paul added.

Cosentino will perform two shows daily which will be wrapped up in magic from beginning to end with Dreamworld guests receiving free entry to the experience.

Schedule it in your diary because you won’t want to miss the show this Easter at either 11.30am and 2.00pm daily, only at Dreamworld.