InterFun Expo partners with API

The InterFun Expo is excited to once again be partnering with the Association of PIay Industries (API) for its 2020 event to be held in Leeds, UK, on 28-29 April, 2020.

“We are really pleased the API has chosen to support the InterFun Expo for a second year,” said Christine Butterworth, managing director of InterFun Events, which is hosting the event.

“We have more play companies exhibiting this year and are really excited about the range of products that visitors to the Expo will be able to discuss and explore.

“The event is fast gaining must-attend status in the diary of play professionals,” added Butterworth. “It not only attracts operators of private adventure zones, soft play centres, holiday parks and family entertainment venues, but also managers of local authority run playgrounds, activity centres and other tourist destinations.”

There will be more than 50 companies exhibiting at the event, to be held in New Dock in the Royal Armouries complex in Leeds, and a series of free seminars for visitors to attend.

To register for free please visit www.interfunexpo.com