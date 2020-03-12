Inowize rebrands VR Quest Arena as Arkadia at Amusement Expo International 2020

Inowize, developer of location-based VR solutions, announced that VR Quest Arena, their flagship product, has gone through a major rebranding process and it’s now called Arkadia VR. The new name and brand will be formally announced at Amusement Expo International 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana, 9th of March – 12th of March.

“This transformation was necessary because we have grown, our product has grown beyond its initial design, we have grown as a company and as a team, and our audience has matured. Also, our core values have changed, they are more clear and more concise, they have developed stronger and wider roots in the attractions community and industry.” says Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.

Arkadia, formerly known as VR Quest Arena, is one of the first location-based Virtual Reality attractions on the market. The VR system was first developed as a single-player free roam solution, then transformed into a multiplayer attraction. At this time, Arkadia is the only small size VR system that has both a 4-Player and a 6-Player setup, so owners can choose the best fit for their centers based on their budget, space allowance, and traffic level.

Inowize says that it is working with FEC owners and amusement industry professionals to constantly improve its attraction. The 6-Player System is the company’s most enticing proposal for entertainment centers, as it offers 50% more throughput and 50 % more income than a classic 4-Player System.

“Virtual Reality is no longer a new attraction, it has a proven track record and it’s here to stay. This means that expectations will grow, needs will be more specific, and the VR niche will become more sophisticated.” says Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.

The Virtual Reality games developed for Arkadia VR system are mostly player vs player experiences, as the company believes they are more entertaining and have a higher replay value than other types of VR content.

“Let’s face it, in an entertainment center, it’s much more fun playing against your buddies, family, coworkers than shooting some random computer-generated enemies. Although we promote the competitive side, our games manage to retain a lighthearted vibe, they don’t turn into mean-spirited matches. Yes, we have tournament options available, and we encourage e-sports competitions, but we want to make them amusing as well.” says Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.

Alongside the rebranding announcement, Inowize comes with an interesting proposal for FECs, one that’s part of its new values: bring that “good honest fun” vibe to VR attractions.

“Besides the features included in our system, besides the benefits, we also focus on delivering a certain feeling, that “good honest fun” vibe. Remember that? It’s the feeling you had playing catch with your family, racing your bike down the street, playing dungeons and dragons, bowling with your gang. That’s what we strive to create and bring to entertainment centers.” says Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.

Last year, Inowize signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Amusement Products, a leader in the family entertainment center industry, for the distribution of Arkadia throughout North America.

“Another important and defining episode for us was joining forces with Amusement Products, one of the biggest and most reliable attraction manufacturers in the US. They became our partners in North America, in charge of sales, installations and on-site tech support.” says Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.

You can read more about Inowize’s journey in the amusement industry in a blog post called “The Road to Arkadia”, available on their website.

“VR Quest Arena was a great journey, but Arkadia is our home now, and you’re welcome to visit us.” concluded Claudia Mihalache, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inowize.