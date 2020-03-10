Historic appointment of Franceen Gonzales as ASTM F24 committee’s first woman Chairperson

WhiteWater is proud to announce that Franceen Gonzales, Executive Vice President, Americas was recently appointed as Chairperson of ASTM’s F24 committee – Amusement Rides and Devices. Franceen is the first woman to hold this post, and it’s a reflection of her constant dedication over the past 35 years to making parks safer for all visitors.

Throughout her illustrious career, Franceen has focused on building leadership teams, developing operating protocols, consulting on the design of new water parks and resorts, and working on aquatic risk management. She has held leadership roles in industry groups such as International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), World Waterpark Association (WWA), Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC), Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), and AIMS International, and has been recognized with multiple industry awards for her volunteer work.

“Safety in our industry is personal for me. Having been an operator of parks for 30 years and as a design/manufacturer with WhiteWater, I see every day why safety is so important. It’s fundamental to making sure park guests are enjoying places they will come back to and is a core driver of business success,” said Franceen.

“Today, we are seeing more recognition of the talents of women. I’m inspired by others in this business, especially by those who lead and those in technical roles. It’s exciting to know that this is an industry in which women can succeed,” she continued.

With this appointment, Franceen is being recognized for her ability to not only do the technical work but emphasizes her ability to create connections and lead over 1000 passionate, highly-intelligent volunteers, all committed to keeping rides safe.

It is our hope that Franceen’s appointment as Chairperson will help pave the way for more women all around the world to move into similar positions in the future.