Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association wraps up inaugural safety conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association (GOSA) staged a successful inaugural Midwest Safety & Operations Conference Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Sandusky, OH.

The conference drew 48 participants for NAARSO training, 21 concessionaires for Person in Charge Ohio Food Education certification and 72 people for operation workshops. Attendees came from seven states with Ohio representing most of the participants.

David Drake, president of the GOSA, stated “the association is proud to continue its role in making the outdoor amusement industry safe and thanks all of the sponsors that helped make this event happen,” Drake adds, “ planning is already underway for the 2nd annual conference to be held March 1 – 3, 2021”.

The conference provided NAARSO training ride inspection training and two days of workshops for concessionaires, games & midway personnel. Operations workshops covered topics from electrical upgrades for concession trailers to fall arrest and ladder safety training.

“The 2nd annual conference will again be held at Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky, OH” asserts Eric German, conference organizer, “the space is large enough to set-up rides inside allowing the hands-on training segments to be delivered indoors adjacent to the classrooms”.

To sponsor the 2021 event contact Eric German at 216-765-3610 or eric@germangrp.com. For more conference information visit www.safetyconf.com.