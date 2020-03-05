Embed showcases new innovations at Amusement Expo International 2020

DALLA, Texas — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is pleased to showcase its latest innovations at this year’s Amusement Expo International 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here’s what you can expect to see:

Mobile Wallet: The Next-Gen of Cashless

Embed is the first-to-market with the Mobile Wallet, launched at IAAPA Expo 2019 in Orlando to a positive reception in the industry. Delivering the next-generation in cashless payments for the FEC Industry, Embed is the only FEC business solutions provider to partner with Google and Apple to gain compliance approval for Embed’s readers, a breakthrough that makes Embed the only non-banking finance -payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet. There’s no app download required, so guests add the virtual game card to their Mobile Wallet and play, and they can reload their virtual game cards anytime, anywhere. All in the name of easing the customer journey and driving return visitors for Embed’s Operators.

Game-Changing RFID Media Wearables

Making its debut at the IAAPA 2019 show in Orlando, the new collection of wearable media has over 200 design variations, covering every consumer demographic, gender, and amusement category, including waterparks and even music festivals. Embed redefined the “game card” by combining fashion and textile design, with various materials and technology to reimagine wearables that drive return visits, customer loyalty, and a cult following. “This is beyond great designs on two-dimensional game cards. We are working in 3D! These cards include embossed graphics, printed in full color on a shimmering metallic base; unlike anything in the category now. Matte embossed game cards. The collection even includes an eco-friendly natural and organic wooden card series.” said Rob Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer in Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

Stop by the #BLING bar at the Embed Booth #406 to see, touch, and take home samples of these collectibles; you can take them for a test drive with your current Embed system.

The All-in-One Engine That Drives Your Business

Focus on your guests, and let TOOLKIT run your business. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the software solutions platform is a complete integrated solution made to enable business owners to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing profitability. Drive double-digit growth with a complete solution: includes the Embed System with a simple, clean interface that’s intuitive and easy to master for you and your team.

Embed Partners with OpenEdge to Offer Integrated Payment Processing

Embed’s partnership with OpenEdge offers customers safe, secure, and reliable payment solutions. “OpenEdge ensures our operators can access a central system for secure, reliable payment solutions through all aspects of our Toolkit and Kiosk solutions which means reconciling daily payments is easy because all payments are recorded directly in the software, making end-of-day reporting a breeze.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group, Embed. OpenEdge will be giving demos at the Embed Booth and offering a launch special: customers get a free Ingencio® device* when they sign up with OpenEdge for payment solutions with Embed’s platform.

Take the Embed Tour at Booth #406, Amusement Expo March 10-11 in New Orleans, LA and schedule a meeting here.