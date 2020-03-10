Efteling’s new ride, Max & Moritz, nears completion

Ahead of its spring launch, Efteling – the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland – has this morning revealed further details of its new family roller coaster, Max & Moritz, with the arrival of its first train. When complete, the double roller coaster will comprise two trains – one representing Max and the other Moritz, named after two naughty schoolboys from the German rhyming story Max und Moritz. The trains will run in opposite directions, and both tracks will offer an exciting adventure for all riders but is particularly aimed at children aged 4 to 10.

The Max locomotive, weighing more than 1,300 kg, is now in place on the track – meaning one of the two rascals has found his place in Efteling. Efteling’s Theme Park director, Coen Bertens says, “This is another major milestone for the project and is certainly exciting. It takes about three days to assemble the entire train, bringing the most important elements – track and train – together. The next step is testing the ride and we are all really looking forward to it.”

The second train, representing Moritz, will follow later this month. When the trains are complete, the test runs will start.



Trains and test drives

Each train of the Max & Moritz roller coaster consists of one locomotive and nine sets of carriages. In total, 38 visitors will ride one train. Before the family roller coaster opens, test runs are conducted – a special moment for the project team and the designers as this is the first time they see their work come together for the first time. Coen Bertens adds, “Over almost 500 test runs, we look at how the train performs on the track, how fast it is and how the light and sound effects react. Guest safety on the ride is also extensively checked.”



Double escape

The new roller coaster is themed on the well-known German poem Max und Moritz, which follows the story of two naughty schoolboys of the same name. When the neighbours come to complain about Max and Moritz, their mother, Frau Schmetterling, locks them up in her workshop. The two rascals make a clever plan to escape from it. Visitors to the family roller coaster escape with Max and Moritz on a crazy adventure. When they return to the workshop, they are surprised by yet another trick by Max and Moritz. Moritz makes the pipe of their teacher explode, so that the train goes around one more time. Meanwhile, Max jumps so hard on a large whoopee cushion that this train also makes a second lap.

New restaurant, ‘Frau Boltes Küche’ opens summer 2020

In addition to the ride, a new restaurant, ‘Frau Boltes Küche’, will open close to Max & Moritz this summer. The area surrounding the ride, including the new restaurant, will be influenced by the Max & Moritz poem. In particular, the new restaurant resembles one of the boys’ tricks where Max and Moritz try to steal Frau Bolte’s cooked chicken. For this reason, from summer 2020, ‘Frau Boltes Küche’ will serve a range of chicken dishes, fries and snacks.