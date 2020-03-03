Curtain up for more family adventures in 2020: Another PAW Patrol attraction, Lucky Luke ride and new laser walkthrough await guests this season at Movie Park Germany

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The stage is set for a new decade of action and cinematic adventures at Movie Park Germany! The script for the 2020 season has been written – and guests can already look forward to three new attractions and adventures with their movie and TV heroes. Already in spring, parents and children can make their rounds over Adventure Bay with the PAW Patrol attraction “Skye’s High Flyer”. During the course of the year, the suspended looping coaster “MPXpress” will be re-themed widely and turned into “Lucky Luke – The Ride: The Daltons Break Out”. In addition, Movie Park Germany will create a new interactive laser walkthrough under the tribune of Studio 7. Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is also continuing its quality strategy and investing extensively in infrastructure and new catering facilities. Hollywood in Germany reopens its doors on March 27 at 10 a.m.

Spot on for three novelties and further strong licenses

New adventures are in the air – bringing along the puppy rescue team of the popular Nickelodeon TV series PAW Patrol. With “Skye’s High Flyer”, parents and children can go on an exciting flight mission in Adventure Bay: “The response to the new PAW Patrol area has been very positive so far.

We were able to attract numerous families with children last year and thus addressed our target group perfectly. Due to the continuing demand for PAW Patrol, we have decided to expand the area with another attraction this year,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “The former ride ‘Team Umizoomi – Number Tumbler’ will find a new place in ‘Adventure Bay’ with a matching PAW Patrol design. Ready for take-off? With “Skye’s High Flyer” the whole family can go for a ride and get a whiff of adventurous air just like the famous canine crew. With this, Movie Park Germany offers a total of three family attractions revolving around the successful children’s TV series PAW Patrol – and, once again this season, invites all its young guests to new experiences with a fitting adventure playground and the puppies’ 15-meter high command tower. In order to grant fans faster access to the PAW Patrol attractions, a new Speedy Pass will also be available this season. A special Nickpass will be available for visitors up to 14 years of age and include the three PAW Patrol attractions as well as numerous other attractions located at Nickland.

The Old West area of the park will also be significantly reinforced by a notable character this year. The man who shoots faster than his shadow is setting up his new home in Germany’s largest movie and amusement park! “With ‘Lucky Luke – The Ride: The Daltons Break Out’ we have won a strong family license and will redesign the ‘MPXpress’ with a new storyline around the famous comic and movie character Lucky Luke and give it a fresh coat of paint,” says Marketing Director Manuel Prossotowicz. “With this, we can not only bring our Western section further together, but at the same time add an extremely popular character who is known across all generations throughout Europe.”

But what would Lucky Luke be without his famous opponents, the Daltons?

This time again, he has his hands full with the convict brothers Joe, William, Jack and Averell. The Daltons have broken out of prison again and escaped by train. The next carriage is already on standby and now the visitors’ help is needed: Will they catch the Daltons? The attraction is scheduled for a summer re-opening.

Movie Park Germany is also aiming for the opening of its new interactive laser walkthrough in Studio 7. Hereby, the park creates a new attraction for a broad target group and extends its portfolio. This is where accuracy in firing is most important! In a total of six different scenes, the guests, equipped with laser weapons, slip into the role of ghost hunters to finally free the city and the saloon of St. Elmo from its evil powers after 140 years, and get to the bottom of the mysterious history of the place. The attraction will be housed in the former premises of “The Walking Dead Breakout” and will open later this year.

Family friendliness first: Large investments in infrastructure and gastronomy this season

Movie Park Germany is also rolling out numerous innovations as part of its long-term quality strategy. This year, the park is investing in the park’s internal infrastructure in order to further expand its family friendliness. The toilet facilities will be renovated and thematically redesigned in the course of the year. To ensure that families can find a suitable place to take a break, more seating facilities will be available in the park. Furthermore, to offer more protection from the sun on hot days, some queuing areas will be shaded. The top priority will be the Nickland area. Numerous facades will also be given a new color scheme to lend the park a fresh shine.

In the gastronomy sector, the park is expanding its range with new stores and products as well as elaborate redesigns. Movie Park Germany will be the first amusement park in Europe to offer a Dunkin’ Donuts Shop. The popular cult brand will move into the former New York Coffee. Due to the great popularity on Halloween, a completely new churros stand will be permanently built in the western area, the Spirello stand will also be redesigned and have a design adapted to the indoor coaster Van Helsing’s Factory. There will also be innovations in merchandising: The Candyshop will be given a lavish redesign and shine in American Diner style in the new season. A newly designed US Army Store will also expand the shop portfolio and will be based thematically on the water attraction “Area 51 – Top Secret”.

As part of its quality strategy, Movie Park Germany has also continued the several yearlong re-tracking of Germany’s first wooden coaster “The Bandit”. This year, another 150 meters of the track were renewed, so that now three quarters of the total length have been reworked.

But that’s not all! Those who are watching out for even more cinematic action in the new season can look forward to selected events. The Cosplay Day will be held for the third time this year, turning the park into a colorful event full of movie and gaming heroes. Furthermore, visitors can look forward to the Pyro Games or events such as the Cheerleading Championship. A highlight at the end of the year will be in October and November with the 22nd Halloween Horror Festival. Then again, more than 280 monsters on 23 event days will provide the right creepy atmosphere.

“As Germany’s largest movie and amusement park, we have set ourselves the goal of further expanding the family offer and providing fresh impetus through new attractions and infrastructural improvements this year. Even in 2020, the whole family will be able to experience a movie-like day at Movie Park Germany with over 40 attractions and numerous events,” summarizes Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. In keeping with this, the park was also awarded a number of family-friendly quality seals in 2019: For instance, Movie Park Germany was again given a Gold rating (No. 1 in amusement parks) by Welt am Sonntag and Service Value. In Focus Money’s major Germany test, the park was voted among “Germany’s best amusement and theme parks” and was also awarded the title as one of “Germany’s best amusement parks” by stern magazine.