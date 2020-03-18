COVID-19 information and resources: economic impact resources

Please share your story of economic loss from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) with both the Small Business Administration and with the Texas Travel Alliance TODAY.

In order for Texas businesses to become eligible for emergency, low-interest bridge loans from the SBA to help you pay immediate costs such as your mortgage and payroll, a business from each of Texas’s 254 counties needs to show the SBA it has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Here is what you can do to help: please email this Economic Injury Worksheet to: TDEMPARecovery@tdem.texas.gov and info@ttia.org.

Additional information from the U.S. Small Business Administration about Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be found here.

Sending in this form will not financially obligate your business in any way. When the declaration is granted for the SBA emergency loan program, applicants will receive information on how to apply for their loan. Thank you for your help, sharing your story is the next step in this very long process we are all navigating day to day.