Contact members of Congress to protect the U.S. attractions industry

While the health of Americans is of utmost importance, Congress must also protect the jobs and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak—which is having an unprecedented impact on the U.S. attractions industry.

Has COVID-19 led to a reduction in your business? A reduction in advanced sales? Caused you to reduce your staff or close your doors? What will it do to your business if CDC recommendations limiting movement and crowds stay in effect for 8 weeks or into the summer?

In times like these, it is important for Congress to hear from their constituents about the impact that COVID-19 is having on local workers and businesses. Your outreach is critical to help inform policymaking and inspire congressional action.

Please use this action alert to send a message directly to your senators and representatives with specific examples of how you, your employees and your business are being affected.

Within the action alert, we also provide detailed policy solutions that will help address the health of the U.S attractions industry, an industry with over 700,000 employees and a $51.6 billion-dollar direct economic impact on the U.S. economy.

Your voice is more important now than ever. The action alert will only take a few minutes of your time. It is crucial that you give those few minutes to IAAPA’s effort to get members through this challenging time.

If you have any questions or comments regarding coronavirus and our industry, please do not hesitate to reach out to IAAPA at GR@IAAPA.org.