Bungee jumping standard underway at ASTM International

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Bungee jumping industry stakeholders are being encouraged to join an effort to create a standard that will support the growing number of bungee jumping operations worldwide.The proposed standard (WK62522) is being developed by ASTM International’s subcommittee on adventure attractions (F24.61), part of the committee on amusement rides and devices (F24).

The standard aims to establish criteria for the design, manufacture, installation, operation, maintenance, auditing, and modification of bungee jumping operations.

According to ASTM International member Mike Teske, the technical director at Celtic Engineering, Inc., the increasing number of bungee jumping operations around the world has heightened the need for standardization.

The sub-chair, Jared Krupa, said the subcommittee “is dedicated to developing safety standards for the newest adventure attractions in the industry.”

The subcommittee has already developed standards for inflatable amusement devices, aerial adventure courses, trampoline courts, and hayride attractions. In addition to bungee jumping, the group is also working on proposed standards for obstacle course events (WK54714), bodyflight/indoor skydiving (WK70227), and rail-guided mountain attractions (WK70516).